EQS-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Fiven ASA arranges a series of fixed income investor meetings



20.11.2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE 20th November 2023 Fiven ASA announces investor meetings to evaluate an up to EUR 110m senior secured sustainability-linked floating rate bond issue and provides a financial update Fiven ASA (the "Company") has mandated Pareto Securities AB to arrange a series of investor meetings commencing on 21 November 2023. Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a 3-year senior secured sustainability-linked floating rate bond issue in an initial amount of up to EUR 110 million (the "Bond Issue") within a framework of up to EUR 170,000,000 may follow. The proceeds from the contemplated Bond Issue will be used to inter alia finance the repayment of the Company's existing outstanding EUR 70,000,000 senior secured sustainability-linked bonds with ISIN SE0016075196, including accrued but unpaid interest and applicable redemption premium. In conjunction with the contemplated Bond Issue, the Company also provides financial updates. The management of the Company expects that the adjusted EBITDA for the year 2023 will amount to approximately EUR 45,000,000 and that the EBITDA development for the year 2024 is expected to be flat. For further information, please contact: Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

Telephone: +47 975 10 481

Email: Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 CET on 20th November 2023. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



20.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

