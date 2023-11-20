DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UNIC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Nov-2023 / 09:23 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.0914 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13108890 CODE: UNIC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UNIC LN Sequence No.: 285978 EQS News ID: 1777073 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 20, 2023 03:23 ET (08:23 GMT)