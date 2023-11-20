Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ8Q | ISIN: GB00BDCPN049 | Ticker-Symbol: CK0
Frankfurt
20.11.23
09:13 Uhr
54,80 Euro
-0,50
-0,90 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,1055,3011:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC54,80-0,90 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.