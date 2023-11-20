Atos International: Eviden launches EcoDesignCloud

Press Release

Eviden launches EcoDesignCloud

Enhancing product sustainability with fast and effective Life Cycle Assessments (LCA)

Paris, France - November 20, 2023 -Eviden, the Atos Groupbusiness leading in digital, cloud, big data and security today announces EcoDesignCloud, its new trusted cloud-based platform which helps organizations in their sustainable product management and development by providing a trusted calculation of the environmental impact of each product, at every stage of its lifecycle.

Using Artificial Intelligence algorithms EcoDesignCloud provides multi-criteria measure of the environmental performance of any goods, providing 16 Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) impact indicators, taking into account end-to-end supply chain activities, thereby offering organizations a complete assessment.

Advanced analysis at a glance

Organizations today are faced with ever more stringent environmental regulations and are under pressure to meet sustainability targets and provide adequate reporting. Relying on internationally trusted and recognized data sources, EcoDesignCloud uses artificial intelligence to enable users to reliably assess the environmental impact and CO2 emissions for any product they design or purchase, throughout the supply chain, to help them meet their sustainability objectives and non-financial reporting requirements.

Accelerate decision-making with environmental impact simulation

Using proven lifecycle inventory databases to generate an EcoScore, EcoDesignCloud allows product design and procurement teams to easily measure, view and assess the CO2 emissions and environmental impact of their products in a matter of minutes, rather than months compared to traditional methods, as well as easily create custom reports and compare assessments.

"Our global vision is to accelerate businesses' sustainable transformation by offering our customers a solution to massively evaluate products faster and at lower cost, thereby making sustainable transformation accessible to as many businesses as possible" said Emmanuel Le Roux, Group SVP, Global Head of HPC, AI & Quantum at Eviden, Atos Group."EcoDesignCloud supports businesses integrate product design into the very heart of their environmental strategy, empowering them to develop their own eco-responsible expertise."

"Our EcoDesignCloud platform has various use cases, for example in manufacturing to enable to efficiently assess Scope 3 emissions1, and in the retail and Consumer Packaged Goods sector to support product designers, retailers and suppliers optimize the environmental impact of their products, packaging and merchandising solutions" said Benoit Couchon, Chief Revenue Officer EcoDesignCloud at Eviden, Atos Group.

EcoDesignCloud is part of Eviden's portfolio of sustainability solutions and consulting services, which are dedicated to supporting its customers in all industries to accelerate their decarbonization and CSR goals.

For more information - https://ecodesigncloud.com/en

1 Scope 3 are indirect emissions that are a consequence of a company's activities but occur from sources not owned or controlled by it, but by those that it is indirectly responsible for up and down its value chain. An example of this is when we buy, use and dispose of products from suppliers. Scope 3 emissions include all sources not within the scope 1 and 2 boundaries.

2 Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion. Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2023.

