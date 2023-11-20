Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues review on BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust (BRSA): A unique fund focusing on value and sustainability



20-Nov-2023 / 09:35 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 20 November 2023 Edison issues review on BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust (BRSA): A unique fund focusing on value and sustainability BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust (BRSA) underwent a strategy change in July 2021, to incorporate explicit ESG objectives into its investment approach. Its three managers, Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, aim to deliver an attractive level of income and long-term capital growth from a portfolio of attractively valued, dividend-paying companies, which have favourable ESG credentials either as leaders, improvers or 'sustainability enablers'. While growth stocks have been favoured by investors for much of the last decade, data from BlackRock show that since 1978, in the one, two and three years following a recession, which is a possibility given the sharp rise in US interest rates, value stocks meaningfully outperformed growth stocks. Also, since 1984, following periods when the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, quality stocks led the US market in the subsequent one, two and three years. For investors seeking US equity exposure, BRSA may be worthy of consideration, especially if the consensus view of a soft US economic landing proves to be too optimistic. In an environment of higher-than-average investor risk aversion, the trust's discount is wider than its historical averages. This provides scope for a higher valuation when sentiment improves or if BRSA's relative performance gets back on track. In the meantime, the trust offers an attractive 4.3% dividend yield, as the policy is to pay out a regular annual distribution of 8.0c per share, using BRSA's considerable reserves when required.

Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Mel Jenner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



