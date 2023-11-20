Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 17 November 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 17 November 2023 633.20 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 624.23 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

20 November 2023