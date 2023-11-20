SquaredFinancial embarks on the next phase of growth, setting the backbone of business success

SquaredFinancial bolsters its leadership with six industry-seasoned executives, elevating expertise and strategy

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and CEO of SquaredFinancial Group Philippe Ghanem, a 20-year veteran in the financial industry, had issued, at the beginning of this quarter, an inspiring call for talent to join his leading company, highlighting that people are the cornerstone of any successful enterprise, catalysing growth and steering innovation.

As the Group embarks on an exciting phase of expansion and growth, it bolsters its leadership team with six industry-seasoned executives. The latest key appointments will strengthen the current team comprised of industry experts and professionals, which had laid the groundwork for a revolutionary path.

SquaredFinancial Group's exceptional journey in financial technology since 2005 has been marked by innovation and an unwavering commitment to providing top-tier service to investors around the world. Fuelled by a steadfast vision, the company, alongside its management and team, has always stayed at the forefront by leveraging cutting-edge technology, offering a diverse range of services to investors.

The new appointments:

Craig Jenkins, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. He brings more than 16 years of expertise in Legal, AML and Compliance, and will oversee the consolidation and health of the compliance system.

Thomas Selby, Chief Sales Officer. With 15 years of experience in sales and business development in prime FinTech and online trading, he will lead the business development strategy to drive more revenue growth.

Dominique El Khoury, Global Head of Sales and Business Development - GCC & MEA. Having 12 years of experience in the trading industry, he will spearhead the expansion of sales initiatives and business growth within the region.

Drosoula Hadjisavva, Chief Marketing Officer. With 13 years of proven track record in heading global marketing operations across leading fintech, she will be responsible for redefining the marketing strategy and brand positioning.

Spyros Andreou, Chief Technology Officer. With a stellar background in IT and network engineering, he will harness and leverage technology to optimize organizational and operational performance and security.

Catharine Ioannou, Chief Human Resources Officer. With proven expertise in human resources, talent acquisition and advancement, she will steer the company's efforts to create a more inclusive workforce, nurture loyalty and foster a culture of merit and excellence.

Commenting on the announcement, Philippe Ghanem said: "People are catalysers of growth and drivers of innovation. I'm happy to welcome these new forward-thinking minds, as their arrival marks a significant milestone for SquaredFinancial. Each of them has proven expertise and will bring, in strong collaboration with the current team of talents, strategic value and experience to the company, further shaping its future. But most of all, I feel deep responsibility towards all our stakeholders - our employees, our clients and our shareholders - as we write this new chapter of our company's 15-year legacy. The rapid growth that our company has witnessed over the past couple of years has forged new challenges but also great opportunities, and we are well-positioned to seize them, today more than ever. The industry is witnessing transformative change, and we are more than ever committed to supporting our customers with passion, professionalism and dedication to address their needs with the utmost standards they deserve."

The recently appointed executives will join the current leadership team comprised of:

Philippe Ghanem, Founder and CEO

Manie Van Rooyen, Partner and Chief Operations Officer

Ali Rupani, Partner and Global Head of Front Office

Stathis Flangofas, Group Chief Financial Officer

Philios Petrides, Chief Data & Product Officer

Noureldeen Hammoury, Chief Market Analyst

Chrysovalantis Karageorgiou, Global Head of Operations

Constantinos Ghalanos, Head of Dealing

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial Group is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims at becoming a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade all kinds of markets.

