20.11.2023
NetBet Italy and ELK Studios join forces

NetBet Italy to offer selected ELK Studio games

ROME, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, a leading online gambling operator, is thrilled to announce its recent partnership with ELK Studios, a leading international game developer. This collaboration will bring an array of thrilling and innovative casino games to the Italian market, further enhancing the gaming experience for NetBet Italy's discerning players.

As part of this exciting partnership, NetBetItaly will offer players access to a wide range of ELK Studios' top-notch games, including the highly anticipated titles Pirots, Tropicool 2, and Book of Toro. These games are known for their innovative gameplay features, stunning graphics, and immersive soundscapes, ensuring a captivating gaming experience for all players.

NetBet Italy has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering the best iGmaing entertainment, and ELK Studios is renowned for being a leader of game development in a highly competitive industry. By forging this alliance, both companies aim to captivate Italian players with unforgettable experiences that raise the bar for online gaming.

NetBet Italy's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "ELK Studios is a fantastic games provider and we are excited to include their games within our casino games library. Our players will enjoy the dynamic and entertaining titles which ELK are well-known for."

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it.

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG srl site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it


