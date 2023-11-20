

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen rose to 1-week highs of 162.07 against the euro, 185.07 against the pound and 167.84 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 163.56, 186.80 and 169.29, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 148.19 and nearly a 3-week high of 108.12 from early lows of 150.00 and 109.31, respectively.



Moving away from an early 4-day low of 97.73 against the Australian dollar, the yen edged up to 97.17.



The yen edged up to 89.47 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 89.94.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 158.00 against the euro, 181.00 against the pound, 165.00 against the franc, 147.00 against the greenback, 107.00 against the loonie, 94.00 against the aussie and 88.00 against the kiwi.



