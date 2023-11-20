BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output expanded in September after falling in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed on Monday.
Construction output advanced 0.4 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 1.1 percent decline in August.
Civil engineering posted an increase of 1.5 percent, while building construction rose only 0.2 percent.
On a yearly basis, production in the construction sector slid 0.3 percent after remaining flat in the previous month.
Construction output in the EU27 grew 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in September, and it moved up 0.1 percent from the same period last year.
