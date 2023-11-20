

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output expanded in September after falling in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed on Monday.



Construction output advanced 0.4 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 1.1 percent decline in August.



Civil engineering posted an increase of 1.5 percent, while building construction rose only 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, production in the construction sector slid 0.3 percent after remaining flat in the previous month.



Construction output in the EU27 grew 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in September, and it moved up 0.1 percent from the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken