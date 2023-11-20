YuLife Ranked Eighth Fastest Growing Technology Company in the UK in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50

YuLife attributes its 4,832% revenue growth to increasing consumer and business need for financial products that users love engaging with

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuLife, the tech-driven financial services company on a mission to inspire life, today announced that it ranked number eight in the 2023 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 , a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the last four years. YuLife grew 4,832% during this period.

YuLife's CEO and Founder, Sammy Rubin, credits the increasing need for financial products that inspire and reward healthier living with the company's 4,832% revenue growth over the past four years. He said, "We are immensely proud to be recognized as the eighth fastest-growing technology company in the UK. This achievement is a testament to YuLife's commitment to revolutionising the financial services sector with our tech-driven approach to providing exceptional products and inspiring individuals worldwide to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. At YuLife, we believe in transforming traditional financial products into a force for good, and this honor acknowledges our team's hard work, novel approach, and continuous drive to blend tech with the human touch to create a healthier, happier, and more protected world."

Kiren Asad, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 programme, said: "The impressive growth amongst this year's Fast 50 companies demonstrates the continued tenacity of the UK's technology industry in a time of both exciting tech developments and a challenging economic landscape. The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 awards acknowledge and showcase the talent and innovation of tech businesses across the country."

The 50 fastest growing UK technology companies, as ranked by Deloitte, generated £808mn in total annual revenues in the year 2022/23 and employed almost 15,000 people. The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 recorded an average four-year growth rate of 5,473 per cent.

About YuLife

YuLife is a tech-driven financial services brand on a mission to inspire life and turn financial products into a force for good. By harnessing the power of technology and the latest behavioural science, YuLife's insurance model focuses on employee wellbeing and risk prevention, incentivising healthy daily behaviour to drive positive lifestyle outcomes. YuLife has quickly become a highly valued employee benefit, providing the safety net of insurance alongside a highly engaging wellbeing experience that fosters a healthier, happier and more motivated team. Founded in 2016, YuLife is headquartered in London and backed by global insurers and venture capital. https://www.YuLife.com/

About the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50

The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK's foremost technology award programmes. Now in its 26th year, it is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest-growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last four years. The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. Previous winners have come from across the UK, are both large and small, and included some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology, from IoT to BioTech, digital media technology to life sciences, FinTech to software and clean energy to telecommunications. For more information visit www.fast50.co.uk

The full list of this year's winners and winner breakdown by region and sector is available at www.fast50.co.uk

