Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 17-November-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
437.91p
INCLUDING current year revenue
441.70p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 17-November-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
342.03p
INCLUDING current year revenue
347.41p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 17-November-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
284.27p
INCLUDING current year revenue
284.27p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 17-November-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
184.78p
INCLUDING current year revenue
184.79p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 17-November-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
109.92p
INCLUDING current year revenue
111.09p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 17-November-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
148.39p
INCLUDING current year revenue
150.05p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596