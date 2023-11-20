Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced that the management team will attend the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York City on November 28, 2023.

Zomedica CEO Larry Heaton will be presenting a Company overview and business outlook at 10:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1645109&tp_key=a662c8ee8f .

The presentation will be available for viewing and archived for replay on the Corporate website at https://investors.zomedica.com/ .

The management team will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating diagnostic and therapeutic products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit zomedica.com .

