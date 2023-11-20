Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2023) - Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) (formerly Pancontinental Resources Corporation) ("Carolina Rush", "Rush" or the "Company") announces that the first two drill holes of its ongoing 2,000-meter drill program at the Brewer Gold-Copper Project in South Carolina intercepted wide zones of mineralized breccia, confirming the down-dip and western extension of the targeted breccia structure beneath the former mine (see Figure 1).

Highlights:

B23C-018 intercepted a 55-meter zone of strongly altered and variably mineralized breccia that includes a 10-meter interval of massive sulphide mineralization with notable chalcocite, a copper-bearing sulphide mineral (see Figure 2).

B23C-019 intercepted a 40-meter interval of strongly altered and variably mineralized breccia, in addition to discrete mineralized zones with notable chalcocite and visible gold observed in the hanging wall of the Brewer breccia structure.

The third hole (B23C-020) also targeting the breccia below the former mine is underway.

Assays pending. Samples have been submitted to ALS's sample preparation laboratory in Twin Falls, ID, and results of gold and multi-element analyses are expected starting in mid-December.

Patrick Quigley, Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager, stated: "The Company is very encouraged by the visual results of the first two holes of the 2023 program. Not only are we defining the mineralized breccia structure beneath the former pit, we are also intercepting previously unrecognized mineralization within and outside of the Brewer breccia. We eagerly anticipate receiving the analytical results from these first two holes and applying those results to our working exploration model of the Brewer system."

The primary objectives of the ongoing core drilling program are to define and extend the mineralization beneath the former Brewer gold mine, where earlier drilling by Rush has demonstrated that significant widths and grades of gold-copper mineralization remain. The first three holes of the program are inclined holes drilled from west to east beneath the former mine, and aim to define the geometry of the mineralized breccia and test the down-dip western extension of this zone.

The Company has drilled 682 meters to date in the first two holes: B23C-018 was drilled to 270 meters depth, and B23C-019 was drilled to 412 meters depth. After the first three holes, the Company will test the newly discovered zone of gold-copper mineralization identified in hole 15 of the 2021 program that intercepted previously unrecognized gold and copper mineralization 150 meters south of the former mine.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Patrick Quigley, MSc, CPG-12116, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Carolina Rush

Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) is exploring the Carolina Terrane in the southeastern USA. Its flagship Brewer Gold-Copper Project is located at the past-producing, 397-hectare Brewer Gold Mine property in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, 17 kilometers along trend from the producing Haile Gold Mine. In January 2023, the Company signed exclusive mineral exploration lease and purchase option agreements for both the 246.6-hectare New Sawyer Gold Mine Property and the 54.6-hectare Sawyer Gold Mine Property, both located on the Sawyer Gold Trend and in Randolph County, North Carolina.

