Washington, D.C--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2023) - CougarD's recent third-quarter report, released on October 23, 2023, unveils the company has exceeded expectations. The app has recorded a significant 70% year-over-year increase in registered users, surpassing 12 million users. Notably, it now garners approximately 1.15 million unique daily visitors-four and a half times more than in June. An overwhelming 89% of these users hail from North America and Europe. The unexpected surge in CougarD's popularity has not gone unnoticed in this industry.





Amid this economic turmoil, the ascent of social apps like CougarD shines a light on human resilience and the enduring desire for companionship. CougarD's CEO, Anna Fleszer, explains, "In times of economic uncertainty, the need for companionship becomes even more pronounced, with partners increasingly sharing expenses."

CougarD, a dating app designed for mature women, is available on Google Play and the App Store. The introduction of new features in 2022-2023, such as "nearby," "online," "verified," and "winking messages," has resulted in a staggering 700% increase in user engagement compared to the previous year. In the third quarter of 2023, CougarD reported a massive 117% year-over-year surge in average monthly active users, crossing the 8.7 million mark.

The success of social app CougarD amidst turbulent economic times underscores its role in providing companionship, support, and the promise of brighter days ahead.

