20.11.2023 | 13:12
Information Office of Yantai Municipal People's Government: "Yantai High-Quality Products" Debut in Beijing and Receive Acclaim

YANTAI, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A special promotion activity titled "Where excellence is made, Welcome to Shandong" kicked off at the Beijing Exhibition Center on November 10, 2023. A group of high-quality and socially renowned Shandong products with significant market influence came together to Beijing. This event provided both domestic and international guests with a close-up experience of Shandong's hospitality and outstanding products, according to the Information Office of Yantai Municipal People's Government.

In both indoor and outdoor exhibition areas set up for the promotion event, distinctive "Yantai elements" were prominently featured everywhere -- ranging from Changyu wine, Luhua peanut oil, and Yantai apples, to Laiyang pears. Various exhibitors from Yantai showcased their "flagship products," spanning from national key industries to daily necessities, presenting a comprehensive and multi-level display of high-quality products from Yantai. This attracted the attention and prolonged the stay of both domestic and international guests.

Entering the exhibition hall, the model of "Blue Whale 1," produced by CIMC Raffles, immediately captured the attention of the incoming guests. In the modern manufacturing exhibition area, models of domestically produced large aircraft and deepwater semi-submersible drilling platforms were unveiled, showcasing the "hardcore strength" of the high-quality development in Yantai's manufacturing industry.

In addition to "Yantai Manufacturing," Yantai agricultural products such as Yantai apples, Laiyang pears, and Longkou vermicelli also received enthusiastic attention from Beijing residents and buyers. During the promotional event, Wang Yaping, a Hero Astronaut from Yantai, mentioned that the Shandong elements like Yantai apples and the aerospace refrigerator in the Shenzhou-13 manned spacecraft are symbols of encouragement and warmth from her hometown. Currently, the brand value of Yantai apples has reached 49.593 billion yuan, and its annual export volume accounts for 50% of the national apple exports, contributing significantly to the optimization and expansion of the agricultural industry development.

As of now, Yantai has 32 brands selected in the first batch of the "REMARKABLE SHANDONG" list, ranking fourth in the province in terms of the number.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yantai-high-quality-products-debut-in-beijing-and-receive-acclaim-301993456.html

