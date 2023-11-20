BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Q3 2023 Earnings Results Webcast and Conference Call on Monday, November 20, 2023 - 6:00 PM Eastern Time

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced it will host an investor webcast and conference call on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 3:00 pm Pacific / 6:00 pm Eastern. The event, which will be open to the public, will be held to review the company's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, discuss recent milestones, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site linked below at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register and download any necessary audio/video software.

To participate in the live webcast and teleconference:

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2448/49451 Teleconference Domestic: 888-506-0062 Teleconference International: Participant Access Code: 973-528-0011 360101

To watch or listen to a replay of the webcast or teleconference:

Webcast Replay Expiration: Saturday, February 17, 2024 Teleconference Replay Expiration: Monday, December 04, 2023 Teleconference Replay Domestic: 877-481-4010 Teleconference Replay: 919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 49451

The webcast replay and accompanying presentation materials will be made available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of BioLargo's website at www.biolargo.com/investor-relations.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com. Learn more about the company's PFAS treatment solutions at www.bestpfastreatment.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

