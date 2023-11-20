SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and key corporate highlights.

Legend Biotech shared the latest updates from its portfolio and pipeline, alongside its financial performance, including detailing Legend Biotech's license agreement with Novartis. The license agreement grants Novartis the exclusive, worldwide rights to certain potential CAR-T therapies selectively targeting DLL3.

"We continuously explore the full potential of our products and technologies. The out-license agreement with Novartis affirms that our next-generation therapy, LB2102, has the potential to be a differentiated treatment for eligible patients with small cell lung cancer," said Ying Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech. "We also remain committed to meeting the demand for CARVYKTI®, in collaboration with Janssen, and have progressively increased manufacturing capacity, which has led to an incremental increase in sales."

Financial Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Time Deposits, and Short-Term Investments

As of September 30, 2023, Legend Biotech had approximately $1.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, and short-term investments.

Revenue

License Revenue

License revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $20.1 million compared to no license revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due to the achievement of a milestone under our collaboration and license agreement (Janssen Agreement) with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) during the three months ended September 30, 2023. License revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $35.2 million, compared to $50.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This decrease of $14.8 million was primarily driven by the nature and timing of milestones achieved as outlined in the Global Development Plan under the Janssen Agreement for cilta-cel.

Collaboration Revenue

Collaboration revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $75.9 million and $170.4 million, respectively, compared to $27.3 million and $39.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increases of $48.6 million and $131.2 million for the three and nine month periods, respectively, were due to an increase in revenue generated from sales of CARVYKTI® in connection with the Janssen Agreement.

Operating Expenses

Collaboration Cost of Revenue

Collaboration cost of revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $43.5 million and $111.8 million, respectively, compared to $25.5 million and $42.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increases of $18.0 million and $69.4 million for the three and nine months periods, respectively, were a combination of Legend Biotech's share of the cost of sales in connection with CARVYKTI® sales under the Janssen Agreement and expenditures to support expansion in manufacturing capacity that could not be capitalized.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $95.9 million and $276.5 million, respectively, compared to $104.5 million and $254.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. The decrease of $8.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to three months ended September 30, 2022 was due to timing of expenses incurred in connection with the Global Development Plan under the Janssen Agreement. The increase of $21.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily due to continuous research and development activities in cilta-cel, including higher patient enrollment for Phase 3 clinical trials for cilta-cel, and an increase in research and development activities for other pipeline items. The other pipeline expenses include continued investment in Legend Biotech's solid tumor programs, which include two Investigational New Drug approvals that advanced into Phase 1 development.

Administrative Expenses

Administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $28.1 million and $78.1 million, respectively, compared to $23.2 million and $54.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. The increases of $4.9 million and $24.1 million for the three and nine month periods, respectively, were primarily due to the expansion of administrative functions to facilitate continuous business growth and continued investment in building Legend Biotech's global information technology infrastructure.

Selling and Distribution Expenses

Selling and distribution expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $21.1 million and $60.5 million, respectively, compared to $18.9 million and $67.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase of $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 was due to costs associated with the commercialization of CARVYKTI®. The decrease of $7.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily due to non-recurring launch expenses incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to support the commercial launch of CARVYKTI® in the U.S market.

Other Income and Gains

Other income and gains for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $35.8 million and $49.8 million, respectively, compared to $3.9 million and $4.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. The increases of $31.9 million and $45.1 million for the three and nine month periods, respectively, were primarily attributable to an increase in interest income, fair value gain on financial assets and foreign currency exchange gain.

Other Expenses

Other expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively, compared to $2.0 million and $9.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in both comparative periods was primarily due to an unrealized foreign currency exchange gain in 2023 and an unrealized foreign currency exchange loss in 2022.

Finance Costs

Finance costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $5.7 million and $16.0 million, respectively, compared to $3.2 million and $5.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in both comparative periods was primarily due to interest on advance funding, which is interest-bearing borrowings funded by Janssen under the Janssen Agreement and constituted of principal and applicable interests upon such principal.

Fair Value (Loss)/Gain of Warrant Liability

There was no fair value (loss)/gain of warrant liability for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to a gain of $61.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, because the warrant was exercised on May 11, 2023. Fair value loss of warrant liability for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $85.8 million, compared to a fair value gain of $30.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due to the fair value loss recorded on the full exercise of the warrant, which took place on May 11, 2023.

Loss for the Period

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net loss was $62.2 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to net loss of $85.0 million, or $0.26 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net loss was $373.4 million, or $1.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $310.5 million, or $0.99 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, gamma-delta T cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Legend Biotech's strategies and objectives; statements relating to CARVYKTI®, including Legend Biotech's expectations for

CARVYKTI®, including manufacturing expectations for CARVYKTI®; expected results and timing of clinical trials; Legend Biotech's expectations for LB2102 and its potential benefits; Legend Biotech's ability to close the licensing transaction with Novartis and potential benefits of the transaction; Legend Biotech's expectations on advancing their pipeline and product portfolio; and the potential benefits of Legend Biotech's product candidates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Legend Biotech's expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development of new pharmaceutical products; unexpected clinical trial results, including as a result of additional analysis of existing clinical data or unexpected new clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, including requests for additional safety and/or efficacy data or analysis of data, or government regulation generally; unexpected delays as a result of actions undertaken, or failures to act, by our third party partners; uncertainties arising from challenges to Legend Biotech's patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, including the uncertainties involved in the U.S. litigation process; competition in general; government, industry, and general product pricing and other political pressures; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental and regulatory measures implemented in response to the evolving situation; as well as the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Legend Biotech's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 30, 2023 and Legend Biotech's other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Legend Biotech specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 US$'000, except per share data (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUE License revenue 20,057 - 35,172 50,000 Collaboration revenue 75,937 27,299 170,369 39,236 Other revenue 19 62 138 136 Total revenue 96,013 27,361 205,679 89,372 Collaboration cost of revenue (43,479 ) (25,460 ) (111,764 ) (42,399 ) Other income and gains 35,838 3,924 49,812 4,693 Research and development expenses (95,855 ) (104,517 ) (276,535 ) (254,892 ) Administrative expenses (28,104 ) (23,243 ) (78,062 ) (53,950 ) Selling and distribution expenses (21,098 ) (18,852 ) (60,481 ) (67,594 ) Other expenses (134 ) (1,969 ) (231 ) (9,496 ) Fair value gain/(loss) of warrant liability - 61,200 (85,750 ) 30,200 Finance costs (5,676 ) (3,248 ) (15,974 ) (5,935 ) LOSS BEFORE TAX (62,495 ) (84,804 ) (373,306 ) (310,001 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) 288 (152 ) (130 ) (472 ) LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (62,207 ) (84,956 ) (373,436 ) (310,473 ) Attributable to: Ordinary equity holders of the parent (62,207 ) (84,956 ) (373,436 ) (310,473 ) LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT Basic (0.17 ) (0.26 ) (1.07 ) (0.99 ) Diluted (0.17 ) (0.26 ) (1.07 ) (0.99 ) ORDINARY SHARES USED IN LOSS PER SHARE COMPUTATION Basic 363,075,209 323,641,010 348,293,363 314,094,019 Diluted 363,075,209 323,641,010 348,293,363 314,094,019

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 US$'000 US$'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 109,503 105,168 Advance payments for property, plant and equipment 419 914 Right-of-use assets 74,811 55,590 Time deposits 4,268 - Intangible assets 4,009 3,409 Collaboration prepaid leases 135,997 65,276 Other non-current assets 1,531 1,487 Total non-current assets 330,538 231,844 CURRENT ASSETS Collaboration inventories 18,014 10,354 Trade receivables 20 90 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets 66,569 61,755 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 185,792 185,603 Pledged deposits 356 1,270 Time deposits 274,575 54,016 Cash and cash equivalents 963,470 786,031 Total current assets 1,508,796 1,099,119 Total assets 1,839,334 1,330,963 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 17,173 32,893 Other payables and accruals 144,651 184,109 Government grants 630 451 Lease liabilities 2,915 3,563 Tax payable 9,853 9,772 Warrant liability - 67,000 Total current liabilities 175,222 297,788 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Collaboration interest-bearing advanced funding 275,906 260,932 Lease liabilities long term 41,687 20,039 Government grants 6,764 7,659 Other non-current liabilities 119 233 Total non-current liabilities 324,476 288,863 Total liabilities 499,698 586,651 EQUITY Share capital 36 33 Reserves 1,339,600 744,279 Total ordinary shareholders' equity 1,339,636 744,312 Total equity 1,339,636 744,312 Total liabilities and equity 1,839,334 1,330,963

LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, US$'000 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) LOSS BEFORE TAX (62,495 ) (84,804 ) (373,306 ) (310,001 ) CASH FLOWS USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (60,848 ) (72,112 ) (297,631 ) (151,539 ) CASH FLOWS (USED IN)/FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (209,072 ) 127,891 (314,723 ) (102,024 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 961 377,725 790,565 378,759 NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (268,959 ) 433,504 178,211 125,196 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net (784 ) (547 ) (772 ) (1,401 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,233,213 379,776 786,031 688,938 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD 963,470 812,733 963,470 812,733 ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and bank balances 1,242,669 1,031,334 1,242,669 1,031,334 Less: Pledged deposits 356 1,851 356 1,851 Time deposits 278,843 216,750 278,843 216,750 Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of financial position 963,470 812,733 963,470 812,733 Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of cash flows 963,470 812,733 963,470 812,733

