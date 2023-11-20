SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and key corporate highlights.
Legend Biotech shared the latest updates from its portfolio and pipeline, alongside its financial performance, including detailing Legend Biotech's license agreement with Novartis. The license agreement grants Novartis the exclusive, worldwide rights to certain potential CAR-T therapies selectively targeting DLL3.
"We continuously explore the full potential of our products and technologies. The out-license agreement with Novartis affirms that our next-generation therapy, LB2102, has the potential to be a differentiated treatment for eligible patients with small cell lung cancer," said Ying Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech. "We also remain committed to meeting the demand for CARVYKTI®, in collaboration with Janssen, and have progressively increased manufacturing capacity, which has led to an incremental increase in sales."
Financial Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Time Deposits, and Short-Term Investments
As of September 30, 2023, Legend Biotech had approximately $1.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, and short-term investments.
Revenue
License Revenue
License revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $20.1 million compared to no license revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due to the achievement of a milestone under our collaboration and license agreement (Janssen Agreement) with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) during the three months ended September 30, 2023. License revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $35.2 million, compared to $50.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This decrease of $14.8 million was primarily driven by the nature and timing of milestones achieved as outlined in the Global Development Plan under the Janssen Agreement for cilta-cel.
Collaboration Revenue
Collaboration revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $75.9 million and $170.4 million, respectively, compared to $27.3 million and $39.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increases of $48.6 million and $131.2 million for the three and nine month periods, respectively, were due to an increase in revenue generated from sales of CARVYKTI® in connection with the Janssen Agreement.
Operating Expenses
Collaboration Cost of Revenue
Collaboration cost of revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $43.5 million and $111.8 million, respectively, compared to $25.5 million and $42.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increases of $18.0 million and $69.4 million for the three and nine months periods, respectively, were a combination of Legend Biotech's share of the cost of sales in connection with CARVYKTI® sales under the Janssen Agreement and expenditures to support expansion in manufacturing capacity that could not be capitalized.
Research and Development Expenses
Research and development expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $95.9 million and $276.5 million, respectively, compared to $104.5 million and $254.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. The decrease of $8.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to three months ended September 30, 2022 was due to timing of expenses incurred in connection with the Global Development Plan under the Janssen Agreement. The increase of $21.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily due to continuous research and development activities in cilta-cel, including higher patient enrollment for Phase 3 clinical trials for cilta-cel, and an increase in research and development activities for other pipeline items. The other pipeline expenses include continued investment in Legend Biotech's solid tumor programs, which include two Investigational New Drug approvals that advanced into Phase 1 development.
Administrative Expenses
Administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $28.1 million and $78.1 million, respectively, compared to $23.2 million and $54.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. The increases of $4.9 million and $24.1 million for the three and nine month periods, respectively, were primarily due to the expansion of administrative functions to facilitate continuous business growth and continued investment in building Legend Biotech's global information technology infrastructure.
Selling and Distribution Expenses
Selling and distribution expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $21.1 million and $60.5 million, respectively, compared to $18.9 million and $67.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase of $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 was due to costs associated with the commercialization of CARVYKTI®. The decrease of $7.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily due to non-recurring launch expenses incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to support the commercial launch of CARVYKTI® in the U.S market.
Other Income and Gains
Other income and gains for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $35.8 million and $49.8 million, respectively, compared to $3.9 million and $4.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. The increases of $31.9 million and $45.1 million for the three and nine month periods, respectively, were primarily attributable to an increase in interest income, fair value gain on financial assets and foreign currency exchange gain.
Other Expenses
Other expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively, compared to $2.0 million and $9.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in both comparative periods was primarily due to an unrealized foreign currency exchange gain in 2023 and an unrealized foreign currency exchange loss in 2022.
Finance Costs
Finance costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $5.7 million and $16.0 million, respectively, compared to $3.2 million and $5.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in both comparative periods was primarily due to interest on advance funding, which is interest-bearing borrowings funded by Janssen under the Janssen Agreement and constituted of principal and applicable interests upon such principal.
Fair Value (Loss)/Gain of Warrant Liability
There was no fair value (loss)/gain of warrant liability for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to a gain of $61.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, because the warrant was exercised on May 11, 2023. Fair value loss of warrant liability for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $85.8 million, compared to a fair value gain of $30.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due to the fair value loss recorded on the full exercise of the warrant, which took place on May 11, 2023.
Loss for the Period
For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net loss was $62.2 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to net loss of $85.0 million, or $0.26 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net loss was $373.4 million, or $1.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $310.5 million, or $0.99 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech is a global biotechnology company dedicated to treating, and one day curing, life-threatening diseases. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, we are developing advanced cell therapies across a diverse array of technology platforms, including autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, gamma-delta T cell and natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy. From our three R&D sites around the world, we apply these innovative technologies to pursue the discovery of cutting-edge therapeutics for patients worldwide.
Learn more at https://legendbiotech.com/
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Legend Biotech's strategies and objectives; statements relating to CARVYKTI®, including Legend Biotech's expectations for
CARVYKTI®, including manufacturing expectations for CARVYKTI®; expected results and timing of clinical trials; Legend Biotech's expectations for LB2102 and its potential benefits; Legend Biotech's ability to close the licensing transaction with Novartis and potential benefits of the transaction; Legend Biotech's expectations on advancing their pipeline and product portfolio; and the potential benefits of Legend Biotech's product candidates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Legend Biotech's expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development of new pharmaceutical products; unexpected clinical trial results, including as a result of additional analysis of existing clinical data or unexpected new clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays, including requests for additional safety and/or efficacy data or analysis of data, or government regulation generally; unexpected delays as a result of actions undertaken, or failures to act, by our third party partners; uncertainties arising from challenges to Legend Biotech's patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, including the uncertainties involved in the U.S. litigation process; competition in general; government, industry, and general product pricing and other political pressures; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental and regulatory measures implemented in response to the evolving situation; as well as the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Legend Biotech's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 30, 2023 and Legend Biotech's other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Legend Biotech specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
US$'000, except per share data
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
REVENUE
License revenue
20,057
-
35,172
50,000
Collaboration revenue
75,937
27,299
170,369
39,236
Other revenue
19
62
138
136
Total revenue
96,013
27,361
205,679
89,372
Collaboration cost of revenue
(43,479
)
(25,460
)
(111,764
)
(42,399
)
Other income and gains
35,838
3,924
49,812
4,693
Research and development expenses
(95,855
)
(104,517
)
(276,535
)
(254,892
)
Administrative expenses
(28,104
)
(23,243
)
(78,062
)
(53,950
)
Selling and distribution expenses
(21,098
)
(18,852
)
(60,481
)
(67,594
)
Other expenses
(134
)
(1,969
)
(231
)
(9,496
)
Fair value gain/(loss) of warrant liability
-
61,200
(85,750
)
30,200
Finance costs
(5,676
)
(3,248
)
(15,974
)
(5,935
)
LOSS BEFORE TAX
(62,495
)
(84,804
)
(373,306
)
(310,001
)
Income tax benefit/(expense)
288
(152
)
(130
)
(472
)
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(62,207
)
(84,956
)
(373,436
)
(310,473
)
Attributable to:
Ordinary equity holders of the parent
(62,207
)
(84,956
)
(373,436
)
(310,473
)
LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
Basic
(0.17
)
(0.26
)
(1.07
)
(0.99
)
Diluted
(0.17
)
(0.26
)
(1.07
)
(0.99
)
ORDINARY SHARES USED IN LOSS PER SHARE COMPUTATION
Basic
363,075,209
323,641,010
348,293,363
314,094,019
Diluted
363,075,209
323,641,010
348,293,363
314,094,019
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
US$'000
US$'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
109,503
105,168
Advance payments for property, plant and equipment
419
914
Right-of-use assets
74,811
55,590
Time deposits
4,268
-
Intangible assets
4,009
3,409
Collaboration prepaid leases
135,997
65,276
Other non-current assets
1,531
1,487
Total non-current assets
330,538
231,844
CURRENT ASSETS
Collaboration inventories
18,014
10,354
Trade receivables
20
90
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
66,569
61,755
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
185,792
185,603
Pledged deposits
356
1,270
Time deposits
274,575
54,016
Cash and cash equivalents
963,470
786,031
Total current assets
1,508,796
1,099,119
Total assets
1,839,334
1,330,963
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
17,173
32,893
Other payables and accruals
144,651
184,109
Government grants
630
451
Lease liabilities
2,915
3,563
Tax payable
9,853
9,772
Warrant liability
-
67,000
Total current liabilities
175,222
297,788
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Collaboration interest-bearing advanced funding
275,906
260,932
Lease liabilities long term
41,687
20,039
Government grants
6,764
7,659
Other non-current liabilities
119
233
Total non-current liabilities
324,476
288,863
Total liabilities
499,698
586,651
EQUITY
Share capital
36
33
Reserves
1,339,600
744,279
Total ordinary shareholders' equity
1,339,636
744,312
Total equity
1,339,636
744,312
Total liabilities and equity
1,839,334
1,330,963
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
US$'000
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
LOSS BEFORE TAX
(62,495
)
(84,804
)
(373,306
)
(310,001
)
CASH FLOWS USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(60,848
)
(72,112
)
(297,631
)
(151,539
)
CASH FLOWS (USED IN)/FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(209,072
)
127,891
(314,723
)
(102,024
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
961
377,725
790,565
378,759
NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(268,959
)
433,504
178,211
125,196
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net
(784
)
(547
)
(772
)
(1,401
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
1,233,213
379,776
786,031
688,938
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD
963,470
812,733
963,470
812,733
ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Cash and bank balances
1,242,669
1,031,334
1,242,669
1,031,334
Less: Pledged deposits
356
1,851
356
1,851
Time deposits
278,843
216,750
278,843
216,750
Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of financial position
963,470
812,733
963,470
812,733
Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of cash flows
963,470
812,733
963,470
812,733
