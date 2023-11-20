Pimax Crystal Wins at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Pimax Crystal the only award-winning VR headset at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pimax Crystal was awarded the CES 2024 Innovation Awards as an Honoree in the "XR Technologies & Accessories" category - as the only VR headset to do so. The Pimax Crystal is also the only headset product in the XR category to be actually available for purchase (now with a Black Friday discount).

The world's first VR headset with glass lenses

The Pimax Crystal currently offers the highest clarity in consumer VR. This achievement is partly attributable to its ultra-high fidelity QLED panels, which boast a native resolution of 2880x2880 pixels per eye (not upscaled even at 120Hz). Additionally, it is the world's first and only VR headset equipped with glass aspheric lenses. These lenses are a key factor in why the headset is aptly named the 'Crystal.'

Pimax has independently developed a world-leading optical system for VR, integrating multi-parametric optimization with the unique characteristics of the QLED+miniLED display screen. This system is enhanced by specialized optical techniques designed to suppress stray light and correct distortion. These design elements work together to maximize the intrinsic resolution power of the aspheric lens and fully leverage the ultra-high light transmittance of the optical-grade glass material to ensure that the final visual output delivers an exceptional viewing experience with edge-to-edge crystal-like clarity, vivid contrasts, and high brightness.

Demo at CES 2024

The Pimax Crystal will be on display and available to demo for all visitors at CES 2024 (#15454), as well as be displayed at the official Innovation Awards Showcase at the Venetian Expo, Halls D, Booth #56332. Visitors will be able to try a variety of demos to discover why VR fanatics all around the world choose the Pimax Crystal for the highest clarity in consumer VR.

Black Friday offer until the 30th of November

The Crystal is currently on sale until the 30th of November.

Click to Pimax Website entry: https://pimax.com/deals/?utm_source=10&utm_id=black+friday

About the CES Innovation Awards

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Click to see the Crystal award-winning entry here:

https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2024/honorees/p/pimax-crystal-vr-headset-with-glass-aspheric-lense.aspx

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281446/Pimax_Crystal_wins_CES_2024_innovation_adwards.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281447/Pimax_glass_lense.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pimax-crystal-wins-at-the-ces-2024-innovation-awards-301993488.html