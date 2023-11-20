EnigmaFund Venture Capital's Web3 Fund Launches Excelsior, Offering Angel Investors Access to Exclusive Crypto Investment Opportunities

EnigmaFund Venture Capital is proud to announce the launch of its latest endeavor, Excelsior, a platform enabling high-net-worth angel investors to explore exclusive early-stage crypto investments the fund backs.

LISBOA, LISBON, PORTUGAL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Web3 venture capital firm EnigmaFund's unique model allocates 70% of its funds to Web3 startups it advises.

This distinctive approach's results have generated a surge in interest and inquiries from friends and associates of the venture fund's limited partners (LPs), resulting in the development of Excelsior.

Enigma, Founder and General Partner of EnigmaFund Ventures explains: "Increasingly, friends and associates of our LPs have been approaching us to co-invest in our premium, highly vetted deal-flow. Excelsior is our response to that call. These sophisticated individuals are seeking exposure to exciting crypto companies at stages far earlier than public launches, expressing a strong interest in actively supporting the growth of the Web3 economy and decentralization."

The release of Excelsior has been supported by a strategic partnership with Presail, the leading Web3 fundraising infrastructure provider. Excelsior unifies all aspects of Web 3.0 investments on its platform via this partnership - covering fundraising, allocation management, token distribution, compliance, and OTC trading.

This integration democratizes the investment process, giving individual investors the opportunity to participate in deals that were once the exclusive domain of institutional players.

All investments are housed in the platform and tracked on-chain, with total transparency and ease of distribution. Beyond getting involved in each fundraise at early stages, the participants can also trade their vesting token assets before they are live on the market, giving them liquidity and optionality.

"Presail is pleased to provide the core fundraising infrastructure for Excelsior, supporting their goal to make early-stage Web3 opportunities more accessible. With interest in early-stage investments rising, we are dedicated to our mission: removing operational challenges and simplifying the scaling process for Web3 funds. We're committed to streamlining the investment process for Excelsior and its investors, thereby enhancing safety and ease of use." - Milad, Co-Founder & Head of Marketing, Presail

Every fundraising opportunity featured on Excelsior undergoes meticulous assessment by the Excelsior team, working in collaboration with CoinCraft. CoinCraft, a bespoke token economy and modeling design agency, is renowned for its work with some of Web3's most exciting VC-backed projects, including SuperChain Network, HyperCycle, Anote, and Entangle Protocol.

To learn more about Excelsior, interested parties and read a more in-depth article on EnigmaFund's company blog here.

Angel investors can sign up to the waitlist at Excelsior's website here.

What is EnigmaFund

EnigmaFund is a Web3-focused venture capital fund and advisory, which allocates the majority of its capital to making strategic investments and providing advisory support to empower founders with reduced risks and higher probabilities for powerful outcomes.

What is Excelsior

Excelsior is an extension of EnigmaFund Venture Capital's investments, which enables sophisticated independant investors to follow on highly vetted cryptocurrency deal-flow from EngimaFund's fund.

