In time for America's biggest holiday, Thanksgiving, Loaves and Dishes is releasing a recipe for fresh roasted turkey.

Danbury, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2023) - Loaves and Dishes is proud to announce the release of a signature thanksgiving turkey recipe developed by Wendi Spraker, Lead Chef and founder. Chef Wendi's eight-step fresh roasted turkey recipe starts with a brine two days before the holiday and finishes with a bake the night of the dinner.

More details about Chef Wendi and the full recipe can be found at https://www.loavesanddishes.net/the-perfect-roasted-turkey/.

Loaves and Dishes Releases Fresh Roasted Turkey Recipe For Thanksgiving 2023

To begin, Wendi emphasizes the importance of purchasing a fresh turkey as a foundation for the dish, meaning a bird bought at a farmer's market or local farm instead of one purchased from the grocery store. "A fresh turkey that costs more than a store-bought one is worth the price difference due to its much better taste," added Chef Wendi.

In addition to her original roasted turkey recipe, Chef Wendi Spraker has published cooking guides for appetizers, breakfasts, main dishes, sides, and desserts like its Steakhouse Potato Salad and Blackberry Wine Cake. Wendi has been cooking Southern comfort food for the better part of four decades - and her status as a regional culinary expert has led to multiple features in tourism guides.

"I believe that food made with love and passion has power. It can bring people together and carry them home," said Wendi.

