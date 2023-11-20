

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden called former First Lady Rosalynn Carter a champion for women's rights.



'Throughout her incredible life as First Lady of Georgia and the First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn did so much to address many of society's greatest needs. She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for every person; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities,' Biden said in a joint statement with First Lady Jill Biden on the passing of Rosalynn Carter.



First Lady Rosalynn Carter walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way, the Bidens said in the condolence message.



Vice President Kamala Harris said Rosalynn Carter lived a life of service, faith, compassion, and unmatched moral leadership.



'During her time in the White House, Rosalynn Carter redefined the role of First Lady. Through her courageous advocacy, Mrs. Carter helped bring the issue of mental health out from the shadows into the national spotlight and served as a champion for America's caregivers. On her trips abroad, Mrs. Carter worked to advance human rights and human dignity,' Harris said in a statement.



Former President Jimmy Carter's wife Rosalynn Carter, a passionate champion of mental health, caregiving, and women's rights, passed away on Sunday at her home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96. She died peacefully, with family by her side, according to The Carter Center.



Mrs. Carter was married for 77 years to Jimmy Carter, who is now 99 years old.



'Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,' President Carter said. 'She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.'



She is survived by her children - Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy - and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



Ceremonies celebrating the life of Rosalynn Carter will take place from November 27 through November 29, in Atlanta and Sumter County, Georgia.



After leaving the White House in 1981, Mrs. Carter continued a busy and active social life through her leadership of the Carter Center, which she founded with President Jimmy Carter to promote peace, improve public health, and support freedom and democracy around the globe.



In 1999, President Bill Clinton presented the Carter couple with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States' highest civilian honor.



Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 in recognition for their humanitarian work.



Jimmy Carter was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015, and has been in hospice care since February.



