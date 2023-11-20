Radical Imaging LLC: Radical Imaging Joins the AWS Partner Network

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Radical Imaging LLC, an innovative provider of medical imaging viewer solutions, announced today that they have joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Radical Imaging leverages the power of AWS to provide complete cloud services for medical imaging that will give enterprise customers fast, flexible access to viewing their medical images stored in the cloud. The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.



Radical Imaging and FlexView - AWS Partner and AWS Qualified Software

Radical Imaging's viewer-as-a-service solution, FlexView, is a professionally supported, software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud medical imaging viewer that has passed the rigorous AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) and supports AWS HealthImaging as a data source. FlexView is a commercial-grade, production-ready solution that can quickly and easily be integrated into any medical imaging system that needs to present medical images for users to interact with, and it can be customized to fit any workflow.

"Radical Imaging is honored to join the APN," said Rob Lewis, CEO, Radical Imaging. "AWS has long been recognized as the leading cloud services provider and it is an honor to meet their rigid standards and bring their technical advantages to Radical Imaging's customers."

As an APN member, Radical Imaging joins a global network of 100,000 AWS Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

For more information, please visit APN.

About Radical Imaging LLC

Radical Imaging is a software company focused entirely on medical imaging. It offers software system design and planning, contract software development, and consulting to help its partners solve their most challenging medical imaging problems using modern cloud and web platforms like Cornerstone.js and the Open Health Imaging Foundation (OHIF) which it co-developed with Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2023, Radical Imaging released its first product, FlexView. For more information, visit RadicalImaging.com and FlexView.ai.



