

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound declined against its key counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The pound eased to 1.2461 against the greenback and 1.1013 against the franc, from an early more than 2-month high of 1.2510 and a 5-day high of 1.1046, respectively.



The pound dropped to near a 2-week low of 184.62 against the yen and a 4-day low of 0.8765 against the euro, from its early highs of 186.78 and 0.8742, respectively.



Next key support for the currency is likely seen around 1.21 against the greenback, 1.09 against the franc, 170.00 against the yen and 0.90 against the euro.



