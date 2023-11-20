Duke Energy Honors Ohio and Northern Kentucky Veterans With Foundation Grants, Volunteerism

Foundation grants in 2023 total $35,000

Company's veteran network group brings together employees and communities to assist veterans throughout the year

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Duke Energy proudly honors our nation's veterans with Foundation grants in 2023 totaling $35,000. The grants support a wide range of veteran-serving organizations across southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky, with a focus on assisting military veterans and active-duty service members. Over the last three years, Duke Energy has awarded $84,500 in Foundation grants towards these important initiatives.

"Duke Energy is, and always has been, a company focused on giving back to the communities we serve," said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. "In honor of Veterans Day, we want to acknowledge the sacrifice of those who've answered the call to serve, and support local organizations that are delivering care and services to veterans."

Throughout the year, Duke Energy has actively participated in local events and partnered with local organizations focused on supporting veterans in the company's Ohio and Kentucky service territory. These efforts are led by the company's internal veteran group, Together We Stand, which mentors new hires and helps ease the transition to civilian life.

In August, Duke Energy leadership from Cincinnati and Charlotte, N.C., visited the Cincinnati VA Medical Center to spend the morning volunteering. Duke Energy teammates held a clothing drive, donating several boxes filled with brand new clothing for the VA. Additionally, a $5,000 Foundation grant was awarded to the VA's Fisher House, where the funds will be used to support veterans and their families during their time of need with food, clothing and comfort items.

"Veterans have shown their love of our country by sacrificing to be part of something much bigger than themselves, and now it's our turn to give back," said Todd Sledge, chief public affairs officer at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. "We appreciate the support from Duke Energy so we can continue to deliver the best possible care to every veteran who walks through our door."

The following organizations received support this year for their veteran-focused programs and services:

Cincinnati VA Medical Center

$500 to purchase clothing, hygiene products and other basic necessities for the VA's Clothing Closet.

City of Loveland

$7,500 to support the city of Loveland's Veteran Memorial Committee and the Hometown Hero Veterans Banner Program, saluting and paying tribute to those who have served by proudly displaying their photos in the city.

Fisher House at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center

$5,000 to support veterans and their families with food and other comfort items during their stay at the Fisher House.

Tate Township

$10,000 to support the development of a community park, gathering space and memorial to local veterans.

USO Ohio

$2,500 to support programs provided by the USO, including send-off ceremonies, unit holiday parties and welcome home events for service members and their families.

Veteran Village Clermont County

$10,000 toward architectural and blueprint expenses for the proposed Veteran's Village, which will build 28 new single-family units for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Duke Energy encourages employees to support causes and organizations that are important to them throughout the year. Duke Energy is a sponsor of, and several teammates are participating in, the DAV 5K on Veterans Day. Teammate Kelly Berg spends his free time restoring Hillcrest Cemetery, the final resting place of hundreds of Black veterans who served from the Civil War in the 1860s through the Vietnam War in the 1970s. Read about his story here.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides electric service to 900,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area, and natural gas service to 550,000 customers in a 2,650-square-mile service area, in Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

