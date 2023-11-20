Frequency Exchange Corp.: Allison Butenschon and Alexandra Moresco Join Fremedica Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), has increased its team by adding two key roles. As Corporate Ambassador and Director of Business Development, Allison Butenschon will oversee development of opportunities now opened with expansion of our rights. Alexandra Moresco becomes our PR and Social Media director responsible for growing NIKKI awareness and demand across all of our communications platforms.

Allison Butenschon

Director of Business Development Allison Butenschon is an entrepreneur with a diverse and colourful career. Her health and wellness journey began with a personal battle against Lyme disease contracted at age 18. This challenging experience shaped her life and inspired her to help others facing similar emotional and physical devastation. Despite her disease, Allison has made significant contributions as a clothing, interior and lifestyle designer. She has also been instrumental in commercial and residential building development, demonstrating her business skills as an innovative thinker and leader. With her unique blend of expertise in alternative health, design, and business development, Allison continues to inspire and empower individuals to overcome adversity and pursue their dreams.

Allison Butenschon states "Nikki has been life-altering for myself and my family. After circling the drain with chronic Lyme for over 15 years with little to no improvement, this device fell in our laps from a friend desperately trying to help us get better. I'm not only out of bed and back to life; I'm thriving. I'll never be without NIKKI again. It has given me my life back."

FREmedica President Nicole Sullivan, states "Having individuals of Allison's quality and experience join us as we launch NIKKI along new paths is very encouraging. Allison was drawn to us through her experience with our Lyme Frequency Set. Her family members got their lives back after a 15-year battle with Lyme disease. We welcome Allison to our team knowing she will be a major contributor to our success."

Alexandra Moresco

Public Relations and Social Media Director When Alexandra was stricken with Lyme disease, she shifted the focus of her entertainment and talent relations company to helping other Lyme sufferers and creating partnerships to find a cure. With degrees in public relations, advertising and journalism, she adds her personal experience living with chronic disease to build long-lasting relations with both media and patient communities. Alexandra works with companies including Nike, Complex Magazine and Facebook Watch-now, boasting a client roster of top tier medical, healthcare and wellness clients. She has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for tick-borne illness research and over the past year has secured over 250 prominent placements with media readership equating to a billion viewers.

"As a health-focused public relations company, we are excited to partner with NIKKI to create greater awareness of innovative technologies that are having a profound impact on improving wellness and speeding recovery." States Ali Moresco, founder, Moresco Public Relations and Communications

Nicole Sullivan, President of FREmedica states "Allison and Alexandra bring a wealth of knowledge and passion to Fremedica together with a deeper understanding for our NIKKI users based on their personal health journeys. They are very welcome additions to our team, and I am looking forward to seeing them develop our brand awareness and expand our reach."

NIKKI is a first-of-its-kind wearable frequency delivery system; a wellness centre on your wrist that delivers frequency sets on demand into the body designed to enhance wellness and improve performance. NIKKI is now offered as NIKKI-Lyme to help speed recovery from the fastest-growing vector-borne disease in North America.

About the Company

Based in British Columbia, Canada, the company is focused on the development and global commercialization of a wearable frequency delivery system delivering specialized frequency sets designed to enhance wellness and improve performance. NIKKI is the fifth-generation frequency delivery system and third wearable technology created by the Company, initially to help clients with chronic Lyme disease. This wearable technology combined with the frequency sets is the result of years of research and development using advanced bioenergetic technology.

