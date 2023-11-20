Matrix Bricks Honored as a Clutch Champion for 2023

The company attributes client trust and perseverance to this achievement.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Matrix Bricks, a global digital marketing agency, proudly announces that it has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Clutch Champion by Clutch, the foremost global marketplace for B2B service providers. The Clutch Champions award is reserved for the top 10% of Clutch Global winners, acknowledging outstanding industry expertise and the ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies in the field.





Matrix Bricks secured its place among the 2023 Fall Clutch Champions by consistently acquiring new, verified client reviews over the past six months. This recognition solidifies Matrix Bricks as a top-rated leader in the digital marketing agency space, underlining its commitment to client satisfaction and delivering high-quality services.

Mehul Brahmbhatt, CEO of Matrix Bricks, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the achievement, stating, "I am humbled and honored to accept this prestigious award on behalf of our entire team. This recognition is a reflection of our collective commitment to excellence and our relentless pursuit of providing top-notch services. We are not just a team; we are a force driven by passion, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to exceeding expectations."

In addition to receiving the prestigious 2023 Clutch Champion award, Matrix Bricks has been consistently recognized with numerous other awards from Clutch. With an impressive 4.8/5 rating on Google, Matrix Bricks has earned the trust of over 3,600 clients across 19 countries. The agency's global presence spans five countries, serving clients in 14+ diverse industries. These accomplishments underscore Matrix Bricks' commitment to excellence in the digital marketing landscape.

The Clutch Champion designation is the newest accolade that service providers can earn on Clutch, according to Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. Ganguly remarked, "This year's honorees represent the best of the best on our platform, and I am thrilled to celebrate and commend these champions for their ongoing achievements and dedication to consistently exceeding their clients' expectations. The companies named to this list continue to set the bar high. Their devotion has not only enriched our platform but has also inspired others to strive for similar levels of distinction. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to witnessing their continued success in the future."

Matrix Bricks is honored to be recognized as a Clutch Champion, and this prestigious award further motivates the team to uphold the highest standards of excellence in the digital marketing industry.



