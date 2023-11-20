

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The loonie touched 107.98 against the yen, its lowest level since October 31.



The loonie slipped to 0.8996 against the aussie, setting more than a 4-month low.



The loonie fell to 1.4998 against the euro, a level unseen since May 4.



The loonie eased to 1.3726 against the greenback, from an early 4-day high of 1.3689.



The loonie is seen finding support around 0.91 against the aussie, 106.00 against the yen, 1.51 against the euro and 1.40 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken