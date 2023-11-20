

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Carlyle (CG) announced that McDonald's has agreed to acquire Carlyle's minority ownership stake in the strategic partnership that operates and manages McDonald's business in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Upon completion, the CITIC Consortium will continue to own 52%, and McDonald's will remain a minority partner while increasing stake from 20% to 48% ownership.



'Our strategic partnership with CITIC and Carlyle has been extremely successful. China is now our second largest market; we've doubled our restaurants to more than 5,500 since 2017,' said Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's CEO.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken