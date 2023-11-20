Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Loui (LOUI) on November 21, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the LOUI/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 8:00 UTC on the slated date.





LOUI Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/188015_5d69af7094394b4e_001full.jpg

Loui (LOUI) tokens are rewarded for activities like Pair Staking and Single Staking in Atheneswap, where users can deposit these tokens along with other virtual assets or into the LOUI Pool for enhanced incentives.

Introducing Loui: Empowering Decentralized Finance on the Ground Chain

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Loui (LOUI), a pivotal component of Atheneswap, a decentralized finance platform on the Ground Chain. As a unique token within this ecosystem, LOUI plays an integral role in the functionality and incentive structure of Atheneswap. It is designed to foster participation, incentivize users, and facilitate various transactions within the platform.

Primarily, LOUI serves as an incentive token. Users engaged in different activities on Atheneswap, such as participating in Pair Staking or Single Staking, earn LOUI. This mechanism incentivizes users to actively participate in the ecosystem, contributing to the liquidity and overall health of the platform. The distribution of LOUI is carefully structured to ensure fair and proportional complimentary tokens for the contributions users make, whether through liquidity provision, staking, or other means.

In terms of tokenomics, LOUI is characterized as an inflationary token. It is issued at a fixed rate per block, initially set at 1 LOUI per specified block. The daily emission rate is calibrated to maintain a balanced supply within the ecosystem. The issuance policy includes mechanisms for adjusting the rate of emission and burning of tokens, allowing for flexible control over LOUI's supply and value. This approach helps in stabilizing the token's economy and aligning it with the overall growth and needs of the Atheneswap platform.

Furthermore, LOUI can be used in various ways within Atheneswap. Users can pair LOUI with other virtual assets, such as KSTA, for liquidity provision, or stake them in the LOUI Pool under the Single Staking menu. The flexibility and utility of LOUI make it a cornerstone of Atheneswap's ecosystem, enabling diverse financial activities and opportunities for users. Moreover, LOUI has garnered anticipation from the K STADIUM ecosystem users as it was recently adopted as Deposit for the upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on Atheneswap. This heightened expectation was promptly reflected in Atheneswap, with the announcement of the IDO spreading through the community. Since the news of the IDO, the buying volume of LOUI has surged, maintaining a remarkable upward trend, surpassing a 100% increase to date. As such, LOUI is not just a incentive token but also a key enabler and facilitator of the platform's broader financial ecosystem.

About LOUI Token

Based on Ground Chain, LOUI is an inflationary token with no fixed supply cap. The Ground Chain-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on November 21, 2023. Investors who are interested in LOUI can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about LOUI Token:

Official Website: https://docs.atheneswap.io/

Contract: https://explorer.kstadium.io/token/0x9675BA2e60cC7f23FCDCF135DB8C5fEaf151204A

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KStadium_Offl

Telegram: https://t.me/K_STADIUM_Official

Medium: https://medium.com/@KSTADIUM_offl

Discord: https://discord.gg/kstadium-offl

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188015