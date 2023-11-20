

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN) Monday launched the health-tech business Evinova to cater to the needs of healthcare professionals, regulators and patients.



Evinova has been developed with the backing of AstraZeneca and strategic collaborations with Parexel and Fortrea. The globally-scaled digital health solutions will serve clinical trial sponsors, clinical research organizations, clinical trial site care teams as well as patients. Evinova will operate as a separate health-tech business within AstraZeneca.



Evinova is expected to help optimize AstraZeneca's clinical trial design and delivery and to reduce the time and cost of developing new medicines. It can bring care closer to home for patients and reduce the burden on health systems.



Further, Evinova will also pursue opportunities in digital remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.



Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, said: 'We believe Evinova's combination of scientific expertise and track record in developing AI-enabled digital technologies at scale, provides a real opportunity to fundamentally improve patient care, drive healthcare transformation and reduce carbon emissions.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Index-Trading leicht gemacht In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen! Hier klicken