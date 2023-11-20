Anzeige
Montag, 20.11.2023
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
Maximus' 2023 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Goals

Originally published in Maximus' 2023 diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) Report.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Our 2023 DE&I goals have focused on building and sustaining belonging. Two critical components of this goal have been launching three additional employee resource groups (ERGs): VETS (family and friends of Veterans), Prism (LGBTQIA+), and ¡MÁXIMO! (Hispanic, Latino, and Latinx), and expanding MentorU, our premier mentorship program. In the past year, we also leveraged our internal and external relationships to strengthen existing connections and forge new pathways for diverse talent. We launched a collaboration with local colleges and universities, including historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), called the Greater Impact Experience. This effort supports increased access to and awareness of meaningful career experiences and pathways for local university and HBCU students and alumni.

During 2023, we further explored supplier diversity and committed to promoting an inclusive approach to procurement. After gathering feedback from stakeholders across the business and creating a framework for a supplier diversity program, we selected a vendor for a one-year data collection and analysis pilot phase. We maintain an ongoing partnership with our Global Ethics & Compliance team to ensure we follow best practices for building audits and education related to DE&I topics and needs. We have also helped facilitate meaningful education and engagement for supporting Individuals with Disabilities (IWDs) and Veterans, particularly through dedicated Community Conversations.

2023 DE&I Goals

BuildBuild community and foster belonging for recruitment, development, and retention of diverse talent.
EngageEngage employees and community organization partners.
LeverageLeverage relationships to strengthen existing connections and forge new pathways.
OptimizeOptimize how we help employees develop professionally with DE&I support, tools, and resources.
NavigateNavigate the supplier diversity space by promoting an inclusive approach to procurement.
GrowGrow DE&I equity and inclusion efforts.

Read more about Maximus' commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in its 2023 DE&I report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Maximus on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Maximus
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/maximus
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Maximus

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/806988/maximus-2023-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-goals

