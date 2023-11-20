Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2023 | 15:26
Baker Tilly: Bad Actors Using AI To Target Businesses via BEC

By Mike Vanderbilt, director in Baker Tilly's data privacy and cybersecurity practice

Originally published by Mike Vanderbilt on Industry Today

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Business Email Compromise - known simply as BEC - often looks like an innocuous email. Yet it's one of the most financially damaging online crimes.

The FBI estimates BEC has cost companies and individuals more than $50 billion in the last decade. BEC exploits the fact that most companies rely on email to conduct business, and threat actors continue to advance their techniques, now incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their arsenal.

What is BEC?

BEC is a form of cyberattack that targets organizations and individuals who conduct financial transactions via email. BEC attackers use various techniques to impersonate legitimate business partners, suppliers, customers, or employees, and use this access to request fraudulent payments or sensitive information.

Continue reading here

Contact Baker Tilly

Image courtesy of Industry Today

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/806989/bad-actors-using-ai-to-target-businesses-via-bec

