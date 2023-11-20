Franklin Templeton Employees Engage in Read for the Record Initiative

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Franklin Templeton

This year, 40 Franklin Templeton employees across seven offices read to over 1,200 students as part of Jumpstart's 17th anniversary of Read for the Record. The annual campaign celebrates the power of reading and supports early literacy by attempting to have most people read the same book on the same day.

On October 26, Franklin Templeton volunteers read With Lots of Love, by Jenny Torres Sanchez and illustrated by André Ceolin, to children across the United States and Canada. The story is about a girl who has moved to the United States from her home in Central America, away from everything she leaves behind and longs for-especially her grandmother As a sponsor of Jumpstart, Franklin Templeton donated over 2,000 copies of the book to students and classrooms.



Jumpstart hosted a session with employee volunteers in advance to train them in best practices for reading to kids, inform them about the impact of the day and highlight the firm's support and distribution of books.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

San Mateo volunteers





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Franklin Templeton on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Franklin Templeton

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/franklin-templeton

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Franklin Templeton

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/806990/franklin-templeton-employees-engage-in-read-for-the-record-initiative