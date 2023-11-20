London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2023) - DUAMENTES is proud to announce the Global Entrepreneur Equality Study report is now available, featuring insights from over 200 female entrepreneurs across 40 countries.

The study uncovers distinct perceptions of male and female role models and provides perspectives on the impact of local role models and family support in the female entrepreneurs' journey. Most women (71%) mentioned men as role models, mostly on a global scale, meanwhile, female role models (57%) covered local figures. Women with family business ties tended to be more supportive, while those without exhibited higher levels of optimism and confidence, possibly due to less exposure to family business challenges. Individuals with male role models exhibit heightened confidence, readiness for new ventures, and optimism regarding success, while female role models have the opposite effect on participants. "It is crucial to unveil the profound insights gained from the experiences of female entrepreneurs, not merely for sharing but to guide future steps in transforming the role and perception of women in the global landscape," stated Ksenia Sternina, Managing Partner at DUAMENTES Global Alliance.

About the Study

The Global Entrepreneur Equality Study, conducted by DUAMENTES with the support of Aurora Tech Award, powered by inDrive, in October-November 2023, employed a three-level research approach, including surveys and interviews with over 200 female entrepreneurs from 40 countries including Germany, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, USA, etc. 60% of respondents are under the age of 40, and 70% of participants come from startups with 10 or fewer employees, mostly from Education, Healthcare, and IT industries.

About DUAMENTES

DUAMENTES, headquartered in the UK, is a Global Growth & Strategy Alliance that harnesses market insights, propels sustainable scaling, and boosts revenue streams.

