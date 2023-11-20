London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2023) - On the 27th of November, Resourcing Tomorrow will be holding its first Critical Minerals Ministerial Roundtable and Reception in London, in conjunction with the Critical Minerals Association and hosted by the UK All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPG).

Government delegations from Australia, Armenia, Canada, Chad, Nigeria, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Czech Republic, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States have confirmed their attendance.



The world is at a key juncture in the transition to greener energy and each resource-rich country is under unique pressure to attract lasting, meaningful investment into the development of their respective Critical Mineral resources.

Robust Critical Minerals policy is key in ensuring a stable landscape for investors, but also one that benefits the local population and country as a whole.

The Resourcing Tomorrow Conference taking place from the 28th to the 30th of November recognises this importance and is working with governments who are featured on the Conference Programme and will be delivering Ministerial Keynotes.

We are delighted to welcome Geoffrey Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Energy Resources, United States Government.



"The US Inflation Reduction Act is game changer, providing US$783 billion of investment, much of it will flow into investments into not just US based mining projects, but mining projects with countries aligned with Western thinking. At least 40% of critical minerals in US-made EV batteries must come US miners or recycling plants, or mines in countries with free trade deals with the US," said Andrew Thake, Divisional Director at Resourcing Tomorrow.



Other Ministers scheduled to speak at the event include:

Nusrat Ghani, Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade, United Kingdom

H.E. Bandar Al Khorayef, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia

Dele Alake, Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Nigeria

Josie Osbourne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation of British Columbia, Canada

Hon. Ranj Pillai, Premier of Yukon, Canada

George Pirie, Minister of Mines, Ontario Government, Canada

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Mining and Natural Resources Minister, Quebec Government, Canada

Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Forests, Quebec Government, Canada

Hon. Abdelkerim Mahamat Abdelkerim, Minister of Mines and Geology, Chad

We will also be welcoming Peter Handley, Deputy to the Director, Head of Unit, DG GROW, European Commission

Resourcing Tomorrow represents an incomparable opportunity for all those seeking engagement in the mining sector. Global mining companies, government delegations, investors, and suppliers will convene in London from the 28th - 30th of November to benefit from informative and intelligent content and to grow valuable business relationships.

For more information, go to resourcingtomorrow.com.

Media Enquiries

Jessica Mockler

Senior Marketing Manager

Beacon Events

connect@resourcingtomorrow.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185693