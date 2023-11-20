Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D38W | ISIN: CY0200352116 | Ticker-Symbol: HF6
Tradegate
20.11.23
15:40 Uhr
20,480 Euro
+0,460
+2,30 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
FRONTLINE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRONTLINE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,26020,40016:10
20,26020,40016:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.11.2023 | 15:58
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frontline plc.: FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Frontline plc (the "Company") announces that its 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on December 12, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2022 can be found on our website at www.frontlineplc.cy and attached to this press release.

November 20, 2023
Limassol, Cyprus

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b0db4382-61dd-4925-9d91-720573b7e667)
  • FRO - Annual Report 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7c143cba-78ca-4239-b296-f5fa8978e679)
  • FRO - Annual Report 2022_20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/810fd368-4a80-43f4-b846-9703e286dc0a)
  • FRO - Directors Remuneration Policy (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f24b42ca-b19a-4eb6-9221-cad1604cb016)
  • FRO - Directors Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5712db39-2d77-47ba-bf40-c6b2a61493f2)
  • FRO - Remuneration Report 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1cf04807-f5dc-4239-a7b3-ea63e58206c3)

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.