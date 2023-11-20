Vulcan Industries Plc - Annual report update

20 November 2023

20 November 2023

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Annual report update

Further to the announcement made on 25 October 2023, the Company is still working with the Company's auditor to finalise the Audit of the Group's accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023. Publication of the annual report is expected before the end of November 2023.

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate industrial and renewable SMEs and projects for value and to enhance performance in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company.

