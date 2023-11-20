Anzeige
Montag, 20.11.2023
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
WKN: A0MWAV | ISIN: KYG9361V1086
20.11.2023 | 16:06
Information about Essity's ownership in Vinda

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As required by the Takeovers Code in Hong Kong, Essity has today confirmed that discussions are ongoing with a number of interested parties in respect of a potential transaction regarding Essity owned shares in Vinda. No decisions relating to the future ownership of Essity's Vinda shares have been made. Vinda has made a public announcement as required by local laws.

On April 26, 2023, Essity announced its decision to initiate a?strategic review?of the company's ownership in the Asian hygiene company Vinda International Holdings Ltd (Vinda).

Essity's ownership in Vinda amounts to 51.59%. Vinda is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Vinda's announcement may be found here: http://www.vinda.com/upload/files/20231120/22240222hf.pdf

Essity will not make any further comments.

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 15:45 CET on November 20, 2023.

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Director, +46 709 426 338

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3878696/2441506.pdf

Information about Essity's ownership in Vinda

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/information-about-essitys-ownership-in-vinda-301993673.html

