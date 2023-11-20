Anzeige
Montag, 20.11.2023
GlobeNewswire
20.11.2023 | 16:22
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

The share of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj is traded without right to share
 issue as of 21 November 2023.                         
Trading code: BONEH ISIN code: FI4000260583 Orderbook id: 150292 Ratio: 100:45 
 (1 subscription rights given for each share, 100 subscription rights entitle to
 subscribe for 45 shares) Subscription price: EUR 0,40/share Subscription    
 period: 27 November 2023 - 13 December 2023 First day of trading without right 
 to share issue: 21 November 2023 Record date: 22 November 2023         
The orderbook BONEH will be flushed on Monday evening 21 November 2023.     
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
