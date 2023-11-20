Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE

The share of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 21 November 2023. Trading code: BONEH ISIN code: FI4000260583 Orderbook id: 150292 Ratio: 100:45 (1 subscription rights given for each share, 100 subscription rights entitle to subscribe for 45 shares) Subscription price: EUR 0,40/share Subscription period: 27 November 2023 - 13 December 2023 First day of trading without right to share issue: 21 November 2023 Record date: 22 November 2023 The orderbook BONEH will be flushed on Monday evening 21 November 2023. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260