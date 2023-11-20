White Hat SEO vs. Black Hat SEO: Newswire Explains the Difference

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / For nearly 15 years, Newswire has continued to help companies around the world harness the power of press release distribution to generate positive results for their businesses.

One of those positive results is improved search engine optimization (SEO) performance.

In addition to educating companies on the importance of infusing relevant SEO keywords in each press release campaign, Newswire also provides insights on other SEO strategies, including the difference between white hat SEO and black hat SEO.

"Press releases play an important role in a company's overall marketing and communication strategy and it's why we place an emphasis on educating professionals on various SEO tactics to improve their efforts," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

An effective strategy is white hat SEO, which includes tactics such as building and implementing a quality content strategy, improving a website's user experience, and executing thorough press release campaigns.

Conversely, black hat SEO is the practice of using unethical SEO tactics, such as keyword stuffing, paid links, and hidden text, to manipulate the search rankings.

Though black hat SEO strategies might produce a short-term ranking improvement, there are long-lasting negative consequences, such as a website's removal from Google's index.

Newswire recommends engaging in the following ethical white hat SEO tactics:

Content writing and distribution - Focus on leveraging commonly searched topics and keywords when building out a content strategy and distributing it on the channels a brand's target audience spends the most time.

User-friendly website - Google's algorithm takes into account the user's ability to properly interact with the content. From mobile-responsive website designs to ALT text on imagery, there are numerous ways to improve search rankings by improving a website's user experience.

Press release campaigns - Newsworthy press releases are a vital part of every white hat SEO strategy. This authoritative content helps build reliable links back to a website, while also increasing its authority online, effectively signaling to Google's algorithm that the brand delivers informative and relevant content to its audience.

