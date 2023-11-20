Anzeige
20.11.2023
Dunlop Sports Americas: Srixon Announces Buy Two, Get One Free Holiday Promotion

Save for the holidays, with Srixon's Buy 2, Get 1 free golf ball promotion.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / SRIXON®, a global leader in golf ball technology and innovation, is excited to announce their holiday golf ball promotion, when golfers buy two dozen golf balls and get one dozen free. Save for the holidays with this limited time offer, available online while supplies last or at any participating authorized Srixon dealer locations until December 31, 2023.

Trusted by major champions and avid golfers worldwide, Srixon carries a vast variety of high-performance golf balls designed with premium technologies and features to propel players' games tee to green, no matter the level of skill.

Srixon's limited time promotion is valid on all full-price dozens of the same model/SKU, with a limit of two free redemptions per customer. Custom personalization, Marathon balls, and limited edition 24 packs are not available during this sale.

To shop this promotion or learn more about Srixon's ball offerings, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon/balls.

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta
Marketing Communications Director
noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Srixon

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/806259/srixon-announces-buy-two-get-one-free-holiday-promotion

