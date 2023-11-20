Anzeige
Montag, 20.11.2023
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47
Berlin
20.11.23
17:00 Uhr
6,898 Euro
-0,070
-1,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
20.11.2023 | 17:36
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Final dividend - exchange rate

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Final dividend - exchange rate

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Final dividend - exchange rate

The Company announces that the sterling equivalent of the proposed final dividend of 19.0 US cents will be 15.27 pence per Participating Preference Share, based on an exchange rate of £1 = US$1.24405

The dividend will be paid on 15 December 2023 subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 7 December 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Nira Mistry, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7778 354 517


© 2023 PR Newswire
