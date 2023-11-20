Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Final dividend - exchange rate
Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84
Final dividend - exchange rate
The Company announces that the sterling equivalent of the proposed final dividend of 19.0 US cents will be 15.27 pence per Participating Preference Share, based on an exchange rate of £1 = US$1.24405
The dividend will be paid on 15 December 2023 subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 7 December 2023.
