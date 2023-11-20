BNK Invest, Inc.: StockRSI.com RSI Calculation Reveals Oversold Conditions in Kroger

JERICHO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / StockRSI.com computes a daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) calculation across major stocks like Kroger (KR), in order to calculate an indicator of oversold/overbought conditions within in our coverage universe.

This RSI calculation reveals that over the past several months, KR shares have gone from levels exceeding our "Overbought" threshold (above a reading of 70), down to a current value below our "Oversold" threshold (below a reading of 30), coming in at 27.71 as of 11/17/2023, making it the currently most oversold stock in the S&P 500 index according to our calculations.

For details, visit our KR Technical Analysis page to view our current RSI chart for Kroger as well as 50 and 200 day moving averages and the corresponding moving average convergence/divergence chart. (Similar pages are also presented for other stocks that appear on our 10 Most Oversold S&P 500 Stocks page).

