Iveco Group N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 20th November 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14th April 2023, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 13th November 2023 to 17th November 2023 the following transactions:

Date Number of repurchased Common Shares Average net price (euro) Total net consideration (euro) 13 November 2023 39,000 7.0640 275,494.70 14 November 2023 39,000 7.1107 277,317.27 15 November 2023 39,000 7.3127 285,196.27 16 November 2023 37,500 7.3445 275,418.47 17 November 2023 37,700 7.3046 275,383.11 Total 192,200 7.2259 1,388,809.84

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

