In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 13 to November 17, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
13/11/2023
480,354
62.588670
30,064,717.99
XPAR
13/11/2023
276,640
62.601140
17,317,979.37
CEUX
13/11/2023
54,759
62.575384
3,426,565.45
TQEX
13/11/2023
37,255
62.616625
2,332,782.36
AQEU
14/11/2023
503,308
62.622132
31,518,220.01
XPAR
14/11/2023
270,000
62.615114
16,906,080.78
CEUX
14/11/2023
65,000
62.621731
4,070,412.52
TQEX
14/11/2023
40,000
62.630807
2,505,232.28
AQEU
15/11/2023
520,187
62.487686
32,505,281.92
XPAR
15/11/2023
260,000
62.485920
16,246,339.20
CEUX
15/11/2023
60,000
62.496188
3,749,771.28
TQEX
15/11/2023
40,000
62.464937
2,498,597.48
AQEU
16/11/2023
525,015
61.451211
32,262,807.54
XPAR
16/11/2023
270,000
61.449856
16,591,461.12
CEUX
16/11/2023
60,000
61.456002
3,687,360.12
TQEX
16/11/2023
40,000
61.459198
2,458,367.92
AQEU
17/11/2023
525,829
61.737903
32,463,579.80
XPAR
17/11/2023
270,000
61.748075
16,671,980.25
CEUX
17/11/2023
60,000
61.721414
3,703,284.84
TQEX
17/11/2023
35,000
61.746809
2,161,138.32
AQEU
Total
4,393,347
62.171725
273,141,960.55
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
