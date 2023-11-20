Anzeige
Montag, 20.11.2023
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2023 | 20:26
82 Leser
Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Packed More Than 52,000 Thanksgiving Meals at Annual Holiday Food Packing Event

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Nearly 100 @jewelosco associates came together as one team at the Northern Illinois Food Bank for our annual Jewel-Osco Holiday Food Packing event!

The Jewel-Osco team had a fantastic day packing boxes and backpacks for affiliated food pantries and schools. A total of 53,000 pounds of food were packed, which will result in more than 52,000 Thanksgiving meals for our neighbors in need.

Thanks to everyone who came out to kick off the holiday season by making a difference!

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/807296/albertsons-companies-jewel-osco-division-packed-more-than-52000-thanksgiving-meals-at-annual-holiday-food-packing-event

