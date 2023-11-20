Thermal Interface Materials Market to Surpass US$ 5,590.08 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global thermal interface materials market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,428.6 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The rising demand from computer application along with growing adoption of automation in manufacturing sector is propelling growth of the global thermal interface materials market. Moreover, the polymer compounds and microgels are gaining significant popularity in the market. This is further creating several growth opportunities in the global market.

Market Trends

Increasing popularity of GAP-filling TIMs is a major trend in the global thermal interface materials market expected to augment the market growth. The use of GAP-filling TIMs is common in applications that need to fill small air gaps in mating surfaces, especially in micro-electronics and various other small-scale assembly designs. In such cases, the gap between a transistor or a hot chip and a metal heat sink is mostly on the micron scale. Many factors, including uneven holes in the substrates or rough mating surfaces cause these gaps. TIMs are capable of reducing such resistances, as they can fill the voids and offer higher contact in these mating surfaces.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5695

Key Market Takeaways:

Global Thermal Interface Materials Market is expected to surpass US$ 5,590.08 Mn by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to expansion of LED market. With growing demand for LED lighting, the demand for thermal interface materials is on rise, in turn driving growth of the market.

On the basis of Product, Greases & Adhesives segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to widespread use of this product for maintaining the internal working temperatures of devices, and its thermal resistance to the devices.

On the basis of Application, Computers segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to growing use of computers in end-use offices, affordable costs of desktops leading to increased demand for products.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to robust presence of major manufacturers of electronic goods, increasing economic growth, reduce service and goods tax, growing disposable income, and increasing health awareness in the region.

Key players operating in the thermal interface materials market include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., The 3M Company, Fuji Polymer Industries, Co. Ltd., Dow Corning Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Laird Technologies, Inc., Indium Corporation, Parker Chomerics, Henkel AG & Co, and KGaA etc.

Thermal Interface Materials Market Key Developments:

In January 2022, 3M announced expansion of its operations in Tennessee. The company announced investment of nearly US$ 470 million creating around 600 new jobs by 2025 at its new plant in Clinton, Tennessee.

In September 2020, Parker Hannifin Corporation introduced THERM-A-GAP GEL 37. The new product is a single component with thermal conductivity dispensable material. This product launch is likely to help the company strengthen its portfolio in thermal interface materials market.

Read complete market research report, "Thermal Interface Materials Market, By Product, By Application, By Geography and Segment Forecast 2023 - 2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Thermal Interface Materials Market Segmentation:

By Product Tapes & Films Elastomeric Pads Greases & Adhesives Phase Change Materials Metal Others

By Application Telecom Computers Medical Devices Industrial Machinery Consumer Durables Automotive Electronics Others

By Region North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa By Country: GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Buy this Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5695

Find more related trending reports below:

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market, By Type (Closed-Loop (Horizontal and Vertical), Open-Loop), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Geothermal Power Market, By Power Station Type (Dry Steam Power Stations, Flash Steam Power Stations, Binary Cycle Power Stations), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Thermal Energy Storage Market, By Type (Sensible Heat Storage, Latent Heat Storage, Thermochemica heat Storage), By Technology (Molten Salt Technology, Electric Thermal Storage Heater, Solar Energy Storage, Ice- Based Technology, Miscibility Gap Alloy Technology(MGA), Others), By Storage Material (Molten Salt, Phase Change Material, Water, Others), By Application (Process Heating & Cooling, District Heating & Cooling, Power Generation, Ice storage air- conditioning, Others), By End User (Industrial, Utilities, Residential & Commercial), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Automotive Thermal Management Market, By Application (Engine Cooling, Cabin Thermal Management, Transmission Thermal Management, Waste Heat Recovery/Exhaust Gas Recirculation Thermal Management, Battery Thermal Management, Motor and Power Electronics Thermal Management), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner - Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

ndia: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/1792653/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thermal-interface-materials-market-to-surpass-us-5-590-08-million-by-2030---coherent-market-insights-301993628.html