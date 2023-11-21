Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2023) - Arrow, a leading transportation and logistics company, is thrilled to announce its ground-breaking collaboration with Metro Vancouver in the HTEC pilot project to further zero emissions trucking, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable transportation solutions.





Arrow team with hydrogen trucks at the BC Hydrogen Pilot Truck Project Announcement. From left to right: Jacob Adams, Mike Pinchin, Jeff Mayer, Gord Max, Jessica Carey, Mollie Lane.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9965/188147_p1040569-enhanced-nr_1_v01_00.jpg

Through this collaboration, Arrow will proudly deploy a state-of-the-art hydrogen fuel cell truck to transport liquid waste and solid waste residual materials for beneficial use for Metro Vancouver. This initiative aligns with both organizations' commitment to environmental responsibility and their shared vision for a sustainable, zero emissions future.

Arrow's decision to integrate hydrogen fuel cell technology into its fleet showcases its dedication to exploring innovative, eco-friendly alternatives for transportation. "We are thrilled to work with Metro Vancouver and HTEC on this sustainable project. Embracing hydrogen fuel cell technology is a testament to our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and continuous improvement," said Arrow's Vice President, Tim Bell. By adopting this cutting-edge technology, Arrow aims to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to the global efforts aimed at mitigating climate change.

"Metro Vancouver's strategic priorities include incorporating climate change mitigation actions into its operations, including accelerating reductions in greenhouse gas emissions," said George Harvie, Chair of the Metro Vancouver Board of Directors. "The use of a hydrogen fuel cell truck for transporting materials for beneficial use supports Metro Vancouver's work to achieve our climate action goals and supports our commitment to responsible waste management."

The HTEC project represents a significant leap forward in the integration of hydrogen fuel cell technology into practical, real-world applications. Through this collaboration, Arrow and Metro Vancouver seek to demonstrate the viability of hydrogen-powered vehicles in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting cleaner air quality.

Arrow Transportation Systems Inc. Media Contact

Amelia Hillyard

Arrow Transportation Systems Inc.

ahillyard@arrow.ca

1-250-819-9753

Metro Vancouver Media Contact

media@metrovancouver.org

1-604-432-6200

HTEC Media Contact

media@htec.ca

1-604-904-0412

About Arrow Transportation Systems Inc.

Established in 1919, Arrow Transportation Systems Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected transportation companies in Canada. Arrow specializes in commodity hauling, facilities management, logistics management, marine services, manufacturing, product distribution and technology development. Arrow is valued for its integrity, technology and innovative transportation solutions that exceed customer expectations. arrow.ca

About Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver is a diverse organization that plans for and delivers regional utility services, including water, sewers and wastewater treatment, and solid waste management. It also regulates air quality, plans for urban growth, manages a regional parks system, provides affordable housing, and serves as a regional federation. The organization is a federation of 21 municipalities, one electoral area, and one treaty First Nation located in the region of the same name. The organization is governed by a Board of Directors of elected officials from each member jurisdiction. metrovancouver.org

About HTEC

HTEC works across the clean hydrogen value chain, developing, integrating and operating clean hydrogen energy solutions in strategic North American markets to enable the transportation sector's transition to a low-carbon future. The company designs, builds, owns and operates hydrogen fuel production, infrastructure and supply solutions to support the deployment of hydrogen electric light-medium- and heavy-duty transportation. htec.ca





Arrow, Metro Vancouver and HTEC logos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9965/188147_a7dead99d4e649f5_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188147