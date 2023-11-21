Building Experts Institute Announces Acquisition of National Claims Institute

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Building Experts Institute, LLC (BEI), a leader in online technical training for contractors, public adjusters, and attorneys, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of the National Claims Institute (NCI), a renowned site-based training facility. This strategic acquisition, effective today, marks a significant milestone in BEI's mission to offer unparalleled, expert-led training in the restoration industry.





Founded in April 2023, BEI has rapidly become the gold standard for in-depth, beautifully crafted online learning within the restoration sector. The integration of NCI's resources and expertise under the BEI umbrella is a game-changer, promising to further enrich the learning experience for professionals in this field.

Mathew Mulholland, a key figure at BEI, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition: "I'm happy to be able to continue the relationships and honor the certifications that were started under the National Claims Institute. This acquisition is not just a merging of resources, but a fusion of shared values and commitments to excellence in professional education."

The acquisition means that NCI will be sunsetted as a brand, as BEI takes full control over NCI's intellectual property and assets. This transition will enable BEI to offer an expanded range of certifications and courses, previously part of NCI's repertoire, through its innovative online Learning Management System (LMS).

Looking forward, BEI is committed to continuing the mission of providing expert education to its diverse clientele. "Many of the courses initiated by NCI will soon be available through BEI, further enhancing our robust catalogue of educational offerings," said BEI Partner Matthew Danskin. This expansion is in line with BEI's vision of being at the forefront of professional development and education in the restoration industry.

For more information about the acquisition, or to explore the expanded range of courses and certifications now available, please visit www.buildingexperts.institute.

About Building Experts Institute, LLC: Building Experts Institute, LLC is a leading provider of online technical training for the restoration industry. Established in 2023, BEI has quickly set a new standard for online professional development, offering comprehensive, expert-led courses for contractors, public adjusters, and attorneys.

